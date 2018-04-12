JP Morgan launches Johannesburg-based incubation programme

JP Morgan, in collaboration with Tshimologong Precinct, has launched Africa Rising 4.0, an incubation programme aimed at powering digital entrepreneurship and early stage startup growth in Johannesburg.

The 12-week intensive incubation programme is designed to coach the disciplines of entrepreneurship, while also building innovative digital businesses.

A total of 15 startups will be selected to take part, with the curriculum to be custom-designed to suit the various business entities participating in the programme. Masterclasses will be themed on topical and relevant issues facing the startups, while there will be hands-on support from experts.

“We are providing a platform to coach startups and to also introduce them to local and global technology entrepreneurs as mentors. In doing this together with JP Morgan, we are aiming to assist in developing basic and functional technology programmes and skills that deliver tangible value to early adopters,” said Shaun Randles, enterprise development manager at Tshimologong Precinct.

Those interested in participating need a valid proof of concept with a mock-up or video presentation. They also need to provide evidence that their solution can create value for customers, and is in demand.

Applicants need to be older than 35 years old with a BEE profile, and come from a low-income household. It must be evident that the idea requires digital development that focuses on hardware, software, content, including games, apps or animation.