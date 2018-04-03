Nigeria’s ChopUp secures worldwide distribution deal

Nigerian gaming startup ChopUp has secured a partnership with US-based mobile game publisher GameMine, for its Africa-themed games to be distributed worldwide.

Launched in 2012 in Nigeria, ChopUp is a mobile gaming company developing locally relevant games with an African narrative, with the games allowing users to interact based on in-game achievements.

The partnership announced last week adds ChopUp’s selection of mobile games to GameMine’s diverse library of titles, making them available to all of GameMine’s millions of subscribers around the world.

ChopUp’s user base currently numbers 700,000, but under the new agreement the startup said it expects this figure to grow to the multi-millions.

”The GameMine partnership puts our company on the international stage and distributes our games to millions of people around the world,” says Zubair Abubakar, co-founder of ChopUp.

“This huge boost in exposure is fantastic for our company, and we’re impressed that GameMine has shown so much interest in working with local businesses like ours. GameMine is taking concrete, proactive steps to create legitimate economic opportunities in geographic regions that need them, and we are very thankful for this.”

GameMine is on a push to expand its African footprint, having partnered with Vodacom and Orange in the past year; and as such is looking to work with more local companies to grow its Africa-relevant catalogue.

“As GameMine continues to expand and refine our mobile game catalog, we are excited to be able to offer localized content to our subscribers,” says Daniel Starr, chief executive officer (CEO) of GameMine.

“We have a very strong presence in Africa and I’m confident ChopUp’s games will really resonate with our African subscribers.”