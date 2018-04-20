Nigeria’s DomainKing.NG announces Crazy Discounts on .NG domains

Nigeria’s leading accredited domain registrar DomainKing.NG has announced big discounts on new registrations of .ng domains till 30, April 2018. The company’s initiative is called the ‘Crazy NG Sale’.

During the sale period from April 5 till 30th April 2018, Nigerian SMEs and individuals can register .ng domains at almost 70% reduction on normal .ng registration cost.

The 3rd level .ng i.e. .com.ng domain is available at a highly discounted pricing of just NGN 499 ($1.4) instead of regular pricing of NGN 1700 ($4.8). The second level .ng domain is available for NGN 7999 ($26.6) instead of NGN 10,500 ($29) (regular price)

The promotion is reserved only for first 2000 registrations and is available on first-come first-served basis.

Along with this campaign on .ng registration, DomainKing is also offering free .com.ng domain with all their web hosting plans. The pricing of these plans starts from just NGN 300 ($1) per month.

.NG extension is the right choice for you:

If you are an international company looking to start a business in Nigeria or you want to a have a Nigerian version of your website.

.NG can also be used for creating great domain hacks like Singi.ng, Lovi.ng and similar names that end with the letters ng. It has been used in past by popular companies like Bing & Google. They have registered Bi.ng and Googli.ng.

“There are over 34 million SMEs in Nigeria but only less than 0.2% of them have an online presence. With .ng promotion and our all in-one hosting packages, we aim to help every Nigerian business get online at very affordable price.”, said the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Karan Singh

With over 5 years of experience in providing domain name registration & web hosting services to Nigerian SMEs, webmasters and website designer, DomainKing.NG has helped over 18,000 clients to get online.