Nigeria’s Publiseer accepted into IdeaGist virtual incubator

Nigerian digital content distribution startup Publiseer has been accepted into stage one of the IdeaGist virtual incubation programme, which offers startups guidance, access to resources, and connections with a global network.

Disrupt Africa reported in September of last year on the launch of Publiseer, a digital publishing platform that allows authors and music artists to publish and distribute their material across a variety of mediums.

The platform also offers product fine-tuning, taking the words written by an author and transforming it into a piece of work ready to be published. It does the same with songs, paying authors and artists royalties for every copy sold.

It has now been accepted into the IdeaGist virtual incubator. Launched in 2014, IdeaGist works with early-stage startups that have the power to change the world, and is currently supporting over 2,000 startups from more than 300 communities.

Publiseer and other accepted startups will get help, guidance, resources, facilities and connections when they get to the final stage of the programme.

“Our idea is simple, we need new tools to work in the knowledge-based economy,” said Hassan Syed, IdeaGist chief executive officer (CEO). “The team at IdeaGist believes that every idea deserves a chance to become a reality and everyone deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, which is why we created IdeaGist.”