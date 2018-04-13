Disrupt Africa

Nigeria’s Wennovation Hub launches agri-tech accelerator

Hubs, West Africa

The Lagos-based Wennovation Hub has launched its Agri-Tech Incubation Programme, which provides training and mentorship to agri-tech startups plus the chance to gain US$15,000 in funding.

The six-week programme, which is being run in partnership with LoftyInc Capital Management and Africa Exchange Holdings (AFEX), is looking for ideas and tech-based solutions in any sector of agriculture.

Startups will be provided with workspace, a developer toolkit, access to local and international networks and six months of mentorship. The best three peer-selected startups will be provided with US$15,000 in funding.

Applications are open here.

