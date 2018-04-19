SA storage startup Sxuirrel expanding across Western Cape

Stellenbosch-based startup Sxuirrel, a peer-to-peer storage and space finding solution, is expanding to Cape Town and surrounding areas having previously focused on establishing a presence in Gauteng.

Sxuirrel describes itself as the “Airbnb for storage and space solutions”, connecting people who need space – “Storees” – with those who can provide it – “Listees”.

The startup, which in December of last year secured seed funding of ZAR2.4 million (US$176,000) to expand its services aggressively across South Africa, is now expanding its offering to the Western Cape, adding to its growing foothold in Gauteng as well as Stellenbosch.

Michael-John Dippenaar, Sxuirrel’s chief executive, said increasing the startup’s supply base in Cape Town was part of a long-term strategy for national expansion.

“Currently our goal is to build up a solid network of available storage and parking spaces in Cape Town to offer to our network. Space is becoming an increasingly valuable commodity in Cape Town and we feel that this region is highly relevant to our offering,” he said.

Sxuirrel is currently conducting market research in and around Cape Town through an online survey.

“We hope to gain insight into space availability in the city and its surrounds and establish what the current need for space is within this market,” said Dippenaar. “This information will be crucial to the rollout of our offering in this region as we want to ensure that we meet everyone’s needs in the most efficient and convenient way possible.”