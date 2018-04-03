SA’s IoT.nxt partners Dell for business digitisation

South African Internet of Things (IoT) innovator IoT.nxt and global technology and computing hardware giant Dell have signed a strategic partnership that will allow companies to rapidly digitise their business operations and make IoT solutions a reality.

IoT.nxt has developed a unique technology stack that bridges the gap between all protocols in the industrial ecosystem, creating a single integration or translation point.

Its patented Raptor gateway allows organisations to retrofit all existing legacy systems with no rip and replace. The Raptor has now been combined with Dell Gateway technology, and through this will enable rapid digital transformation.

“We call it ‘IoT in a box’ and it provides an off-the-shelf solution suitable for any company in any industry. With this solution companies can quickly see a return on investment and achieve digital scalability. It will allow them to fast forward unlocking efficiencies and drive earnings,” said IoT.nxt chief executive officer (CEO) Nico Steyn.

It is the latest partnership for IoT.nxt, with has been expanding after securing ZAR100 million (US$7.7 million) in funding last year. The Dell arrangement combines the superior, robust Dell engineering with IoT.nxt’s innovation in IoT technology.

IoT.nxt anticipates its association with the trusted international Dell brand will drive rapid adoption as companies know that their implementation will be supported by the vast and established Dell support offering.

“This Raptor in a box solution gives companies the ability to scale quickly as the Dell Raptor is already configured to be rolled out, yet comes with the support of Dell’s global network which offers warranties and superior service,” Steyn said.

Ben Vernooij, IoT and Embedded Computing Solutions lead for Dell EMC, said his company had developed partnerships to help customers rapidly implement IoT solutions, which is exactly what the Dell Raptor will deliver.

“Customers can now speed up their IoT projects and make sense of the volumes of data produced at the edge,” he said.