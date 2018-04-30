Seedstars to open hub in Cairo

Seedstars World is to open its first MENA-based Seedspace hub in Cairo, Egypt on May 4 at an inaugural event featuring different actors from the local ecosystem and international community.

Early-stage pitching competition Seedstars World held its latest global final in Switzerland earlier this month, which was won by Ghanaian agri-tech startup AgroCenta.

The company also has seven Seedspace hubs globally, including ones in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and South Africa, and is expanding its expansion with the launch of Seedspace Cairo.

Seedspace Cairo aims to support the local entrepreneurship scene by offering a home from which Seedstars will deploy its different acceleration and academic programmes. It will have a co-working area, and a co-living area, an accommodation alternative for those wishing to come to Cairo and experience the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“It is a strategic step for us at Seedstars, so that we can be closer to the community we have gathered over the last years, to continue supporting them 365 days throughout the year, with different activities, events and, of course, a great place from where businesses can be created, grown and scaled,” said Romulo Navarrete, head of operations at Seedspace.

The event will also play host to the Cairo chapter of Seedstars World, the global seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets. Seedstars will be holding a dynamic pitch event to place the spotlight on five outstanding entrepreneurs, targeting solutions that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We aim to have 15 hubs around the world by the end of 2018,” said Navarrete. “This expansion is pivotal so that we can bring more impact to local ecosystems while interconnecting the different locations, creating access to an international community of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and corporates interested in innovation.”