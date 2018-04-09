Seedstars World finals set for Switzerland this week

The global final of early-stage pitching competition Seedstars World is set to take place in Switzerland this week, with 21 African startups among the finalists competing for a share of US$1 million in funding.

The 65 finalists convening in Switzerland this week were selected as a result of 85 regional heats held around the world; including in Mozambique, Tunisia, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Rwanda, Angola, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The African finalists will now join winners from other global regions in a two day bootcamp, during which a shortlist of 12 startups will be selected to pitch head-to-head for a share of US$1 million in equity funding as well as other prizes.

The live finals at which the 12 shortlisted startups will compete will be hosted at the annual Seedstars Summit – a two day conference taking place on April 11-12 in Lausanne; which features a range of keynote talks, panel discussions, and workshops, aimed at investors, entrepreneurs and the wider ecosystem, in addition to the startup pitches.

