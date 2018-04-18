She Leads Africa seeking accelerator cohort 3

She Leads Africa (SLA) is looking for the third cohort of its Lagos-based all-female accelerator programme, with this year’s edition to focus on technology businesses.

Disrupt Africa reported in 2016 SLA launched its inaugural accelerator programme, with 10 female entrepreneurs joining the programme. The size of the cohort doubled the following year, with 20 entrepreneurs selected for the second programme.

Now in its third edition, SLA has opened applications to Nigerian female business owners in the technology industry; with the programme offering coaching, networking opportunities and the chance to receive funding.

The accelerator consists of three one-week residencies held in Lagos, during which the SLA team, business leaders and experts will provide training on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance and distribution.

Participants will also receive on- and offline training, features in local and international media, and an opportunity to pitch their business to stakeholders and investors.

The SLA Accelerator is run in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance – a consortium of Oxfam, Butterfly Works, and VC4A – focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria; with support from Lagos Innovates.

Applications are open here until May 20.