Startups to feature at Africa Fintech Summit in US

East Africa, Events, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

Entrepreneur’s including Paga’s Tayo Oviosu, Flutterwave’s Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Bankymoon’s Lorien Gamaroff are among the speakers at the Africa Fintech Summit, which takes place in Washington D.C. on April 19.

The Africa Fintech Summit will bring together tech and finance leaders, policymakers, innovators and investors from across Africa and the US to discuss the future of financial technology.

The event will include keynote addresses from the Central Banks of Nigeria and Kenya, as well as contributions from African fintech entrepreneurs and leading venture capital investors.

Focus areas include financial inclusion, new technologies in payments and remittances, Africa-specific blockchain use cases, cryptocurrencies on the continent, startup ecosystems, and venture capital funds designed for Africans.

“The potential for fintech to change lives and economies in Africa is real, but there needs to be coordination between countries, deployment of smart capital, and communication across the ecosystem, from bankers to tech entrepreneurs to policy makers,” said Leland Rice, chair of the Africa Fintech Summit organising committee.

“And this is the motivation behind the Africa Fintech Summit – to foster that coordination, facilitate investment flows between the US and Africa, and raise global awareness for the people and technologies driving these opportunities.”

