TechCrunch Startup Battlefield returning to Africa

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is returning to Africa to find the next wave of early-stage startups tackling big ideas following last year’s inaugural edition on the continent.

The first TechCrunch Battlefield Africa took place last year, with 15 startups from across the continent subsequently picked to take part.

Kenyan startup Lori Systems was crowned the winner at an event in Nairobi in October, winning US$25,000 in equity-free funding and an all-expenses paid trip for two to compete in the Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt SF 2018

The competition is now returning for a second year, with informational events taking place today (April 17) in Lagos, Nigeria and on April 20 in Accra, Ghana. These events will allow interested parties to meet Startup Battlefield director Samantha Stein and learn more about the programme.

Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio.

It is as yet unclear where the final event will take place, but early indications are that it will be in West Africa after taking place in Nairobi last year.