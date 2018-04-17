Ugandan hub Outbox partners Moringa School for skills development

Uganda innovation hub Outbox has partnered the Kenya-based Moringa School to deliver bootcamps focused on equipping young people with industry-relevant software engineering skills.

Launched in 2012, Outbox is developing the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem in Uganda by providing access to seed funding, business training, mentorship and technical guidance to enable startups to succeed.

Having noticed the severe shortage of industry-relevant software development skills in Uganda for both startups and more established organisations, Outbox is now collaborating with Moringa School to run a series of coding bootcamps.

The bootcamps are short, intensive technical training programmes that teach programming skills that employers look for, in an immersive environment.

The initiative – Outbox EDU – will see Outbox offer Moringa School’s technology training course through a five-week full time computer science fundamentals course known as “Moringa Prep” in June 2018. Moringa Prep covers the foundational concepts to all high level programming languages. Applications are now open.

Founded in 2014, Moringa School is a learning accelerator that provides its students with both digital and professional skills training. It is an intensive tech education programme that has been implemented in Kenya, Ghana, Pakistan and Hong Kong, and has a 95 per cent job placement rate.

Through the partnership, Outbox will tap into Moringa’s experience in developing and delivering industry relevant technology education. It will also tap into its more than 40 hiring partners across the African continent to ensure Outbox EDU graduates receive employment opportunities after graduation.

“With this partnership, our young people will be able to tap into world class learning & employment opportunities, thus improving the quality of our offering to potential software engineers in Uganda,” said Richard Zulu, chief executive officer (CEO) at Outbox.

“Our collaboration with Moringa School goes a long way in supporting our mission to grow inclusive communities that foster talent where we operate. We are very excited to be working with them in Uganda and tapping into a pan-African network.”

Moringa’s blended learning approach will also allow Outbox EDU participants to receive soft skills that prepare them for the job or entrepreneurship market. Moringa Prep will be offered to individuals with limited or no experience in software engineering.

“We are excited to launch in Kampala, Uganda with an incredible partner like Outbox Hub,” said Audrey Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Moringa School. “This partnership will ensure we continue to provide access to our quality education programs to more individuals in other parts of the continent.”