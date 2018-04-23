Vested Summit conscious tech event set for Egypt

Vested Summit, the world’s first conscious tech summit, will take place in Egypt’s Red Sea town of El Gouna on May 9-12, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and experts in the fields of tech for good.

Organised by S[k]³aleUp Ventures, an investment firm based in Egypt, the conference will gather tech entrepreneurs from emerging markets who focus on virtual reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain in an effort to solve the world’s most urgent problems.

“We believe it’s time to connect the ‘90 per cent of the world’. To power technology solutions can lead to the advancement of humanity. We want to get the top 10 per cent of tech startups in emerging markets and connect them to the latest technology trends, skills, tools, networks and capital necessary for them to scale up their solutions to solve the world’s most pressing problems,” said Salma El Hariry, founder of the Vested Summit and chief executive officer (CEO) of S[k]³aleUp Ventures.

The event, which will be held at El Gouna’s new co-working space G-Space and TU Berlin, will consist of three tracks: a 2-day hackathon for entrepreneurs to create a prototype, a global exposure stage, where prominent speakers from the tech world will discuss and showcase their innovations; and a Shark Zone, which aims to match investors with selected entrepreneurs, while sailing on a boat in the Red Sea.

“We want to build a community of conscious tech stakeholders. These are the rebels willing to take a risk to solve real-world problems,” said co-founder Sherin Wafaai.