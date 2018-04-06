Disrupt Africa

Zambia’s BongoHive opens applications for Entrepreneurship Bootcamp

Hubs, Southern Africa

Zambian innovation hub BongoHive has opened applications for its Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, which provides entrepreneurs to turn their ideas in the retail and e-commerce sectors into businesses.

The bootcamp is an intense three-week programme that gives entrepreneurs the basic skills they need to launch their businesses, showing them how to refine and prototype ideas while getting a set of business fundamentals essential to a new enterprise.

It begins with a two-day ideation session later this month, where entrepreneurs will work to create, refine, or validate ideas.

Selected teams will then proceed to the three-week Discover Pre-Accelerator, which begins in mid-May and will see ideas prototyped. The programme concludes on June 1 with a pitch event, where the best startup will be awarded US$1,000 seed funding.

Applications are open here.

Leave A Reply