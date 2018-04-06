Zambia’s BongoHive opens applications for Entrepreneurship Bootcamp

Zambian innovation hub BongoHive has opened applications for its Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, which provides entrepreneurs to turn their ideas in the retail and e-commerce sectors into businesses.

The bootcamp is an intense three-week programme that gives entrepreneurs the basic skills they need to launch their businesses, showing them how to refine and prototype ideas while getting a set of business fundamentals essential to a new enterprise.

It begins with a two-day ideation session later this month, where entrepreneurs will work to create, refine, or validate ideas.

Selected teams will then proceed to the three-week Discover Pre-Accelerator, which begins in mid-May and will see ideas prototyped. The programme concludes on June 1 with a pitch event, where the best startup will be awarded US$1,000 seed funding.

Applications are open here.