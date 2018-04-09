Zimbabwean, Nigerian startups test bitcoin remittances

Zimbabwean startup BitMari and Nigerian counterpart Tanjalo have successfully tested a Bitcoin Lightning transaction, with funds sent from Nigeria to Zimbabwe via bitcoin.

Tanjalo co-founder Tim Akinbo was able to send US$15 dollars from Nigeria to a recipient in Zimbabwe using bitcoin and the BitMari platform.

BitMari recently successfully setup Lightning nodes to support the bitcoin network. The Lightning network is growing fast having been launched on main-net a couple of weeks ago by the Lightning Labs team.

“BitMari’s quick adoption of Lightning is active use of bitcoin and blockchain technology to solve real world challenges facing Africans on the continent and in the diaspora, such as costly remittance fees,” said Sinclair Skinner, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of BitMari.

BitMari is now moving forward with improving user experience so it can increase user adoption of it services, ultimately passing the value of fast and affordable transactions to its customers.