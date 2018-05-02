2 Egyptian startups selected for 500 Startups accelerator

Egyptian startups Harmonica and Shezlong have been chosen to take part in the 23rd batch of the US-based 500 Startups accelerator, securing US$150,000 in funding as well as training and mentorship.

Based in Silicon Valley, 500 Startups is welcoming its latest cohort of 18 companies, featuring three tracks: digital health, blockchain and fintech. Accompanying these tracks are B2B, B2C, SaaS and e-commerce companies.

Amongst the cohort, which also includes startups from the United States (US), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, China, Canada, South Korea, and Lebanon, are two Egyptian startups.

Harmonica is a mobile application that helps users find the right life partner with a safe and scientific approach that focuses on quality and fits conservative cultures, while Shezlong is an online mental health platform that allows patients to be connected with licensed therapists via video on mobile or web.

The batch kicked off with the Marketing Hell Week, a week-long bootcamp focused on growth. The four-month intensive accelerator will focus on sales, fundraising, and storytelling, culminating with a demo day on June 28.

“We’re thrilled to continue our vision of supporting founders in their missions to create successful companies at scale, and to ultimately build thriving global ecosystems with this batch,” 500 Startups said.