5 Kenyan startups selected for iHub Fellowship accelerator

Five Kenyan startups have been selected for the iHub Fellowship accelerator programme, which allows entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through a tailor-made programme that will develop their business acumen and technical skills.

Applications for the so-called iFellowship programme opened in December of last year, with more than 180 entrepreneurs applying to take part. Five have now been chosen to take part, and have also been fast tracked to join Traction Camp, the iHub’s accelerator programme run in partnership with the World Bank.



They will join the 27 startups from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Ethiopia taking part in the second cohort of the programme, which kicked off in April. They will receive mentoring from global and local experts, learn through a tailor-made curriculum, increase their regional visibility, and get access to potential partners and investors.



Among the selected startup are Majik Water, which creates a new source of affordable, clean drinking water for water-scarce communities, and FarmIT, a mobile-based platform that provides small scale horticultural farmers with agronomic information via SMS.

The rest of the list is made up of mobile learning platform M-Shule, SME back office management solution Paybobby, and SaveKubwa, which enables users to get personalised motor insurance quotes in less than three minutes.

Running alongside the iFellowship accelerator programme is an incubator, with iHub currently in the process of reviewing applications.