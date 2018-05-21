Affordable World-class Hosting solutions from Web4Africa

Web4Africa is a leading pan-African ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and Web Hosting company offering affordable and reliable domain and hosting solutions to clients worldwide.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa offers world-class local web hosting in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Europe from its own enterprise-grade hardware, resilient dual-stack IP network backed by capable support personnel.

Web4Africa has invested heavily in the necessary hardware and systems to support fast and reliable Web Hosting services. No expense is spared in installing the right mix of SSDs, SAS/SATA drives for the best RAID configuration for to deliver reliable performance.

Reliable Web Hosting

The Web Hosting solutions come with a free domain name on annual hosting plans while all plans come with free basic SSL certificates for every domain hosted. An intuitive website builder is also bundled and comes with a free tier while additional features are included in a paid website builder upgrade.

For a limited-time, Web4Africa is offering a 50% discount on all Web Hosting plans when the client makes use of the promotional code XHSURHSJADHE

Local Virtual Server Hosting

A wide range of Virtual Server options are available from Web4Africa: Self-Managed Containers or Virtual Machines for those with sys-admin skills, or Fully Managed Virtual Servers powered by cPanel for website owners who wish to focus on their business while Web4Africa manages the server.

The highly-scalable Virtual Server options come with multiple options of server operating systems including CentOS, Debian and Ubuntu. An easy-to-use control panel ensures the client can manage important aspects of the server as well as detailed CPU, RAM and network usage reports.

Where necessary, custom Virtual Server plans can be set up. Web4Africa offers the choice of data centre locations in Ghana, Nigeria or South Africa.

Dedicated Servers

For the ultimate in hosting, Web4Africa offers highly customizable dedicated servers from any of its data centre locations to meet high hosting requirements.

Affordable Domain Names

Being one of the leading ICANN Accredited Registrars in the Africa region offers Web4Africa direct connectivity to domain registries. The company is thus able to offer regular discounts on already affordable Domain Name Registration. These include the more traditional domain extensions like .com, .net, .org as well as new domain extensions like .africa, .xyz, .tech, .store, .online as well as dozens of country domain extensions like .ng, .za, .ug, .na etc.

An intuitive control panel ensures all aspects of the domain names are easy to manage including but not limited to nameserver management, DNS editing, contact record details, WHOIS privacy etc. (Some of the listed features are premium).