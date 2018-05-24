Applications open for $3m Zayed Sustainability Prize in Africa

Applications have opened for the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which recognises achievements that are driving impact, innovation, and inspiration in areas across the health, food, energy and water sectors in Africa with expanding possibilities for a sustainable future.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their entry for the Zayed Sustainability Prize – which has a total prize fund of US$3 million across five categories – by August 9.

The prize aims to address the interrelated nature of the world’s global resource systems that determines progress of social, economic and environmental improvements, providing a platform for recognising the next generation of sustainability innovators and leaders across the world.

Its network and fund allow organisations and enterprises with existing innovations or high schools with project ideas in the defined sectors to amplify their work, expanding the reach and impact of the innovations.

“The categories of the Zayed Sustainability Prize have been carefully selected to reflect the most pressing sustainability challenges and offer the greatest socio-economic impact on the lives of people around the world,” said Dr Lamya Fawwaz, director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

“The prize will also look to inspire today’s youth to be forward-thinkers and cultivate within them a vested interest in becoming agents of change for sustainable development – after all, youth of today are leaders of tomorrow.”