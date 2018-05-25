Applications open for Innovate for Life Accelerator

Applications have opened for the second edition of the Innovate for Life Accelerator, which is looking for post-revenue healthcare entrepreneurs with an innovative product or service that is tailored to improve primary healthcare in Africa.

The Innovate for Life Fund is an initiative from Amref Health Africa, with support the of Grassroots Business Fund, The Elsevier Foundation and VC4A.

The fund – which aims to tackle Africa’s most daunting health challenges by supporting local entrepreneurs and investing in companies that develop innovative, homegrown solutions – held its first accelerator last year, working with six African e-health startups over a three-month period.

“The programme created the opportunity to combine the experience, expertise, and network from Amref staff and their network of international NGOs with the energy, passion, and prodigy of the selected entrepreneurs. Two of our finalists had the opportunity to integrate their innovative ideas into the work Amref is doing,” Amref said.

After the success of the first edition, applications are now open for this year’s programme, with an expanded network of partners and investors in order to enhance the value add for entrepreneurs. Interested parties can apply here by June 15.