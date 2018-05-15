East Africa Com kicks off with startup focus

The two-day East Africa Com event kicks off in Nairobi, Kenya today, featuring a number of sessions relevant to startups and investors in the region.

East Africa Com, which is taking place at the Radisson Blu in Upper Hill today and tomorrow, will for the first time feature a whole dedicated area – AHUB East – for networking between startups, investors and other stakeholders.

Tomorrow, Disrupt Africa will host its first Live Pitch Competition at the event, with 10 startups from across the continent pitching for various prizes in front of an esteemed judging panel. You can read all about the startups taking part here.

The main conference agenda features content relevant to the African startup space as well. Dr Bitange Ndemo is giving the main keynote on day one, while on day two there are a number of startup-focused sessions.

Disrupt Africa will present its data on funding and other startup trends from across the continent, while a panel will discuss the importance and mechanics of tech startups partnering with MNOs and other corporates.

There are also more general sessions on subjects such as fintech, health, IoT and connectivity.