Egyptian jobs startup WUZZUF raises $6m Series B round

Egyptian jobs company WUZZUF has raised a US$6 million Series B funding round, which will be used to expand within Egypt and build the team.

Launched in 2012, WUZZUF has become Egypt’s number one jobs site, and was also the first startup from Egypt to join the 500 Startups accelerator programme in San Francisco in January 2014.

Having raised US$1.7 million in funding in 2015, and acquired Egyptian job assessment platform Viriphi in 2016, the company has now secured Series B funding, which is the second largest funding round for an Egyptian tech startup ever after the recent US$8 million round raised by ridesharing platform Swvl.

The US$6 million round is led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (ERBD), Sweden-based Vostok New Ventures, US firm Endure Capital and UK-based Kingsway Capital.

WUZZUF will now focus on growing its operations both inside and outside Egypt, and taking on new employees. It will also focus on research and development as it looks to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into its platform.