How to apply for the Slush Global Impact Accelerator

African startups have been invited to apply for the Finland-based Slush Global Impact Accelerator (GIA), which supports impact-driven startups via a four-week programme.

Slush runs the programme in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and other partners globally, with selected entrepreneurs taking part in the accelerator at Heartland Incubation Hub between August and September.

They will also receive one-on-one coaching online, and take part in the Helsinki Bootcamp programme in November and December.

The GIA is looking for startups that are already generating revenue, can demonstrate impact, and have the vision to solve problems globally.

“The purpose is to support impact-driven startups and showcase exciting business opportunities in emerging markets, which are also vital for implementing the Agenda 2030 and solving complex challenges,” said Slush.

“In addition, the programme focuses on strengthening the networks between the impact actors, engaging the Nordic community with the global impact entrepreneurs, and enhancing the mobilisation of capital towards impactful businesses.”

Applications are open here until May 31.