Jos-based nHub launches developer outsourcing service

Jos-based innovation space nHub Nigeria has launched an outsourcing service to place upskilled young people remote placements with companies and other organisations.

Launched in September 2015, nHub Nigeria aims to create a vibrant tech ecosystem in Jos. It secured angel investment in January 2017 to scale its operations.

nHub Nigeria co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Daser David said the hub had launched with the intention of building tech products for the markets of Lagos and Abuja, as well as other major cities in Nigeria and Africa.

That aim, however, has evolved, with nHub having spent the last three years upskilling youths in software development, and looking for a way to ensure these young people use their skills locally rather than leaving for bigger cities.

“We thought that would be robbing the state of these talents. Also, because we want these trained youths to be mentors to upcoming youths, sending them out is not going to sustain the ecosystem,” David said.

“Our best bet is to offer them on remote placements, knowing that we would still have them to inspire the next cohorts. So we took this option. This year alone we have received calls on a daily basis for their services.”

This outsourcing service has now been formally launched, with nHub establishing a new office for developers working on remote jobs.

David said the service was part of nHub’s strategy for becoming sustainable. It currently has 32 remote developers working for companies within and outside of Nigeria.