Kenyan recruitment startup Fuzu expands to Uganda

Kenyan startup Fuzu, which specialises in career development, recruitment and learning solutions for emerging market organizations and end-users, has launched its operations in Uganda.

Launched in 2015, and the recipient of US$1.88 million in funding the following year, Fuzu is one of the fastest growing career communities in East Africa with over 2.8 million users and 440,000 CV profiles.

It offers users employment opportunities through personalised AI-based recommendations and access to courses and advice. For employers, it is a talent management platform that helps organisations of all sizes to attract the right talent and shorten the recruitment process.

Fuzu has now launched in Uganda in collaboration with 25 launch partners, including Microsoft, KCCA, MUBS, ICTAU, SafeBoda, Mercy Corps and Liquid Telekom.

Speaking at the launch event, Fuzu chief executive officer (CEO) Jussi Hinkkanen said there was a need for Ugandan job seekers to have access to relevant advice and direction to make the most of their careers.

“Fuzu is about finding your place in this world, it is not just about applying for jobs but rather about turning the job hunting experience into a life-long journey of professional growth, giving you the freedom to dream, grow and be found,” he said.

“The right advice coupled with passion and determination is key to shaping one’s future and should therefore not be taken for granted.”