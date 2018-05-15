Logistics marketplace wins Seedstars Tunisia

Tunisian startup Optimalogistic, a real-time marketplace for logistics services, has been named the winner of the local leg of global seed-stage startups competition Seedstars World, earning a place at the global final where it will pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars World, which held its global final last month and has already picked a winner in Egypt as it embarks on its latest world tour, held its Tunisian leg at the Mediterranean School of Business, where seven selected startups pitched their companies to a local jury panel.

Optimalogistic was named the overall winner for its real-time marketplace for logistics services, mainly road haulage and heavy duty machinery rental. It will now participate at the Seedstars Summit, taking place in Switzerland in April 2019, gaining access to a week-long training programme with the other 65 national winners.

The final day of the summit is dedicated to pitching in front of an audience of more than 1,000 attendees, with the possibility of winning up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Kpeiz, with its social media analytics tool that provide solutions for reporting, optimisation and benchmarking, came second, with VENDIS, a B2B solutions for sales and distribution management, coming third. The other startups invited to pitch were Toufoula, Katomi, StudyGate, and Vitalight Labs.