Nigeria’s CcHub selects 4 startups for 2018 incubation programme

The Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has selected four startups to take part in its 2018 incubation programme, providing them with US$25,000 in funding, free workspace and various types of support.

CcHub opened the call for applications for its revamped incubation programme earlier this year, looking for teams with technology solutions that had gained some traction, were generating revenue, addressed a clear issue, and had the potential to scale.

After receiving over 500 applications from across the continent, it has now chosen four startups to take part, who will also gain access to US$15,000 in Amazon Web Services and other partner credit, financial management support, business support, HR management support, product development advisory, mentorship, and access to corporate partners and industry experts.

The selected startups include three from Nigeria, namely customer experience management platform Identity Tech, property management app E-Estates, and e-health startup Doctoora. One startup from Sierra Leone also makes the cut: Track Your Build, a mapping, GIS and data management company.

All incubated startups also have the chance to access possible follow-on capital of up to US$250,000 from Growth Capital. Over the next 12 months, CcHub will be working with each company and using its resources to help them gain significant traction, access funding and guide them on the path to building a sustainable business.

CcHub has also added software recruitment platform Findworka and power utility startup Big Pot to its portfolio this year.

The incubator has also opened applications for its pre-incubation programme, for which startups can apply here. Details on criteria can be found here.