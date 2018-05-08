On-demand nursing service wins Seedstars Egypt

On-demand home nursing service platform 7keema has been named winner of the Egypt round of global seed-stage startup competition Seedstars World, and will now compete at next year’s Seedstars Summit in Switzerland for up to US$1 million in equity investment.

The event, which took place during the launch of co-working hub Seedspace Cairo, was the first of many Seedstars World will hold across the world to select startups for the global final, which this year was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta.

Five startups pitched, with 7keema selected as the winner.

“When our name was announced as the first winner, our hearts tended to jump out. This step comes to us on the right timing while we are opening a short round of funding, and we are within the negotiations with angel investors and accelerator programmes. Now we feel very comfortable and relaxed and are sure 100 per cent we will get the best valuation for our startup,” said Amr Bakr, chief executive officer (CEO) of 7keema.

As a part of the prize, 7keema will be participating at the Seedstars Summit, taking place in Switzerland in April 2019. It is a week-long training programme which includes the opportunity to meet the other 65 winners, as well as investors and mentors from around the world.

The final day of the summit is dedicated to pitching in front of an audience of more than 1,000 attendees, with the possibility of winning up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Odiggo, an online e-commerce platform for car parts, came second, while HitchHiker, a platform that connects shippers with trusted travellers, grabbed the last spot in the top three. The other startups invited to pitch were ed-tech company Skolera and payments platform Vapulus.