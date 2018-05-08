SA startup Airbuy receives Amazon development support

Johannesburg-based payments startup Airbuy has secured development support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help it develop its backend infrastructure.

Birthed at MIT GSL 2016 and launched officially at last year’s DEMO Africa event in Johannesburg, Airbuy aims to give Africans the freedom to trade online without being at risk of cybercrime.

Its alternative payment gateway allows e-commerce sites to accept payments without their customers exposing their banking details. The Airbuy platform does not require users to put in their banking details, as it uses digital tokens known as Airbucks to allow users to make payments on participating e-commerce sites.

“We are very excited for the support from Amazon, especially right now since we putting a lot of work into our backend infrastructure,” said Kabelo Twala, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Airbuy.

“The development platform comes in handy, especially the tools that it provides for the backend part of the development of our product, such as cloud backup recovery, hosting and analysis reports just to name a few. It would be mission having to develop most of the stuff from scratch.”