She Loves Tech East Africa to offer China trips

She Loves Tech, the world’s largest startup competition focused on women and technology, will take place in East Africa for the first time this year, offering the winning startup the chance to travel to China for the global finals in September.

She Loves Tech is a global startup competition aimed at showcasing the convergence in the latest trends in technology, entrepreneurship, innovation and the opportunities it creates for women.

This year’s edition will be held in 14 locations across Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE, with the East African leg to take place in Kenya.

The East Africa round of the competition – for which registration is already open – is co-organised by China Africa Tech Initiative and will be held on July 14 at Nairobi Garage.

The winning startup will travel to Beijing, China for a bootcamp on September 12-14, before the global finals on September 15. All regional winners will then undertake a tech trip of Singapore for three days.

She Loves Tech’s global winner will receive a custom “Startup Booster Pack”, which consists of exclusive mentorships from leading investors and industry experts, consulting services, fast-track entry to partner programmes and media exposure.

The challenge is open to startups seeking funding with at least a minimum viable product. Any entrepreneur, male or female, using technology to impact women positively is invited to apply, thought at least one female entrepreneur must be part of the founding team.

She Loves Tech is open to accepting startups from all industries, with a particular focus on startups in agri-tech, artificial intelligence and big data, B2B solutions, blockchain, consumer tech, clean energy, fintech, ed-tech, IoT, and e-health.