Startupbootcamp Africa Issues Final Call for Tech Startups to Enter Accelerator

The Startupbootcamp (SBC) Africa 2018 final 3-month programme is designed to support ambitious early-stage companies to grow in the most relevant industries to their startup. In 3 months the selected teams will have achieved what would normally take 18 months by leveraging direct access to key contacts in the industry – Apply Now!

The team from SBC Africa are edging to the close of their 2018 FastTrack tour which saw them, along with their sponsors, criss-crossing the globe in search of top-tier tech talent who are disrupting industries and innovating on a world-class level.

The FastTrack tour visited 17 countries and will culminate in Cape Town on 22 May 2018. The final Cape Town FastTrack, hosted by Old Mutual, is the last chance tech startups have to attend one of these scouting events ahead of the Accelerator. Although attendance at a FastTrack is not necessary to apply to the final Accelerator, it is beneficial. However, as the FastTrack tour draws to a close, the very best tech entrepreneurs from across the world is encouraged to apply to the SBC Africa final Accelerator for 2018.

“The Startupbootcamp Africa FastTrack in Paris was an opportunity for a combination of Fintech startups and scale-ups (including a few SBC alumni) to meet with several senior executives from BNP Paribas Personal Finance and its South African subsidiary RCS. A variety of innovative solutions ranging from alternative credit scoring models, mobile payment infrastructures, personal identity management, equity allocation through the blockchain and several other ventures were showcased with a view of exploring collaboration opportunities with BNP and RCS,” states Zachariah George, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Startupbootcamp Africa.

Post closure of the Accelerator Programme the SBC team and several startups are now headed to VivaTech which will take place in Paris to showcase the brilliance of the African programme.

The top 10 tech startups chosen for the Cape Town Accelerator will each receive EUR 15 000, access to 100+ highly engaged industry mentors, free office space, access to funding and a network of industry partners, investors and venture capital firms.

“I’d recommend this to any startup that wants to grow and scale their business across Africa because SBC gives you all the tools you need to succeed in a very short and very intense 3-month period. Your startup and your business and your thinking process will never be the same after that,” states Tami Chipika from the Zimbabwean startup Khoyn, SBC Africa alumnus of 2017.

The 3-month bootcamp kicks off in September 2018 in Cape Town and will be led by seasoned innovation experts, Zachariah George, Philip Kiracofe and Paul Nel.

SBC Africa is anchored and endorsed by heavyweight sponsors RCS, PwC, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Nedbank, Woolworths Financial Services and Old Mutual.

“This is Startupbootcamp. It’s the most amazing programme on the continent. The question is why wouldn’t I recommend any startup to come into this programme,” says Kenneth Ntende from Ugandan startup DusuPay, also of the SBC Africa 2017 cohort.

It is the eleventh hour. Tech entrepreneurs from across the globe are encouraged to apply to this life-changing and business-savvy opportunity. If you think your startup has what it takes to learn from top industry experts, receive mentorship and guidance and ultimately scale in the global market – apply today.

How to apply to the SBC Africa Final Accelerator for 2018:

Visit: http://bit.ly/SBCAfrica_ApplyNow

Click on Apply Now

Remember: Applications close 24 May 2018

For more information on the SBC Africa Programme or how to apply, contact:

Mika Stanvliet | mika@theloudhailer.org | 081 534 6237