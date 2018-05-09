Startupbootcamp Africa partners Google to support startups

Startupbootcamp Africa has signed a formal partnership with the Google Cloud Startup Programme, which will offer startups selected for the Cape Town-based accelerator more than US$20,000 worth of tech support.

Applications remain open for the Startupbootcamp Africa programme, which took place for the first time last year and has been holding FastTrack events across the continent in advance of this year’s edition, which runs from August until November.

It has now partnered with Google to offer additional support to selected startups, who will be eligible for membership in the tech giant’s Cloud Startup Programme.

Membership of the programme includes US$20,000 in Cloud and Firebase credit, access to Google engineers for office hours, in-depth one-on-one architecture reviews, and invitations to exclusive local events.

“The Google Cloud Startup Programme is designed to help startups build and scale using the Google Cloud Platform. We are a small team with startups in our DNA,” said Naama Yanko, the primary Google Cloud contact for the Startupbootcamp Africa finalists.

“We appreciate what makes early-stage companies tick, and we think that Google Cloud’s continued success over the next decade will be fuelled by great companies yet to be born. But like you, we’re mostly here because startups are challenging and fun and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”