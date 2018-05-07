Uganda to host Africa Blockchain Conference

The Blockchain Association of Uganda will host the Africa Blockchain Conference in Kampala on May 23-24, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, entrepreneurs and blockchain enthusiasts under the theme “The role of Blockchain technology in Africa’s transformation”.

The Africa Blockchain Conference is being hosted by the Blockchain Association of Uganda, which consists of individuals and organisations interested in promoting blockchain-related technologies and capabilities by making resources available to government and public-sector consumers.

The event is aimed at spurring engagement from both the public and private sectors, by sharing understanding as to how blockchain can be adopted and the impact.

“The conference will focus on how we can build a blockchain ecosystem and position ourselves to be part of global discussions. Some of the immediate benefits of using blockchain include enhanced efficiencies with greater transparency and accountability in our business and governance systems which are key factors in enabling Uganda become an investment destination, and catapulting our economic growth,” said Kwame Rugunda, chairman of the Blockchain Association of Uganda.

Showcasing different but relevant use cases in different sectors to demonstrate the value and importance of blockchain technology, the conference will feature key global blockchain stakeholders who will be building a case for the adoption of blockchain technology in Uganda and in Africa.

Conference speakers and panelists will come from the host country Uganda, as well as Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Europe, the United States and Asia. The topics of discussion will include governance, regulation and policy, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, cyber security, innovation and technology, and risk and investment opportunities, among others.