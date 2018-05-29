Zimbabwean courier startup expands to Kenya

Zimbabwean startup Courier City has expanded its services to Nairobi, Kenya, allowing users to send packages or documents to Canada at a reduced rate.

Courier City pairs senders with trusted travellers to allow international couriering services at a fraction of the usual cost, and has until now been servicing the Zimbabwe-Canada route.

It has now introduced a new route between Nairobi and Canada, allowing travellers to provide Courier City with allotted luggage information, which is used to match the sender. Packages are assessed to meet airline guidelines and packaged with approved seals, and the startup claims it can reduce delivery costs by up to 50 per cent.

Registered travellers earn money for couriering packages and documents, and hand packages over to Courier City agents upon arrival. To encourage uptake on its new route, Courier City is running a promotion that grants its first vetted carriers as much as 50 per cent of their airline ticket price.

“Courier City has designed its service to make it affordable for the communities in both countries to come together and bridge the gap of distance between families and businesses whilst helping individuals earn extra income for carrying the goods,” the startup said.