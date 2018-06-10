10 startup finalists chosen for Workspace/MiWay competition

The top 10 contenders in The Workspace/MiWay Entrepreneur Competition have been notified they are through to the next round, with these entrepreneurs now set to pitch their businesses to judges.

Disrupt Africa reported in February co-working specialist The Workspace and insurance company MiWay joined forces to launch an entrepreneurial hub and business development programme at the newly developed Village Road premises in Selby in Johannesburg’s central business district.

After a four-month process, 10 finalists have now been chosen, with each standing a chance to win a prize worth over ZAR350,000 (US$27,000) to help set them up for a period of 12 months.

The top 10 are Loyal 1, Dwyka Mining Services, Minatlou Trading 251, Sindis Best for all, Convergence Three, Zinde Zinde, Matla Risk Management, Artsort Trading, Iconic Talent Agency and Nthedikgwadi Transport Services.

“There has been great excitement over the past four months. As every single new entry came in, we would clap our hands and cheer,” said Mari Schourie, chief executive officer (CEO) of The Workspace.

“We’ve had really strong entries submitted by people with good business knowledge. You can see the willingness to work hard and the great amount of effort they have put into their initiatives.”

The top 10 will now take part in a skills development programme, and pitch their solutions on July 3. The top five will be announced on July 6, with further workshops and pitches to take place before the overall winner is announced in September.