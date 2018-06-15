31 East African entrepreneurs convene for Traction Camp bootcamp

Thirty-one entrepreneurs from across East Africa will convene in Nairobi next week for the bootcamp that brings an end to the Traction Camp accelerator programme.

Disrupt Africa reported in 2016 m:lab East Africa – which has since been subsumed into iHub – and the World Bank Group’s infoDev programme launched the Traction Camp initiative, which is running for the second time this year.

A total 27 startups from five East African countries were selected to take part in the six-month programme in March, including the likes of Kenyan companies TozzaPlus, GrassRoots Bima and Taimba, Uganda’s Skooldesk, Somalia’s SomHealth, Tanzania SmartFit and Rwanda’s Uplus.

They were subsequently joined by four more startups as part of the iHub Fellowship, with the programme providing mentoring from global and local experts and learning through a tailor-made curriculum.

Most of the programme has taken place online, but the startups will now convene at the iHub in Nairobi on Monday, June 18 for the one-week residency, where they will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from their mentors, coaches, peers and potential partners, and gain access to investors.

During the bootcamp, the entrepreneurs will cover key topics, such as investment readiness and investor engagement, along with negotiations, regulatory environments, and internationalisations. The session will be facilitated by iDev International and Wylde International.

It will culminate in a cocktail event on June 22, where the entrepreneurs will get a chance to network with local and international investors and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. Parties interested in investing, collaborating or learning more about the participating startups are encouraged to express interest here prior to June 19.