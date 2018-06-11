Africa Early Stage Investor Summit set for Cape Town

The fifth annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit will take place in Cape Town on November 11-12, bringing together the continent’s early-stage investor community to exchange best practices, learn from peers and recent transactions, and do deals.

For the second consecutive year, the summit will be hosted at Workshop17 in the V&A Waterfront, organised by VC4A and the African Business Angels Network (ABAN).

The event will kick off a busy week in Cape Town, with the summit having partnered with AfricaCom and AfricArena to offer a full-week VIP Investor Pass giving access to all three events as well as an innovation tour.

The summit’s speakers and guests represent the leading angel networks, VC funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry associations, and public sector agencies. Headlining the summit are renowned international and local investors from Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Kenya, Liberia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, France, the US, UK and the Netherlands, amongst many other countries.

Last year’s edition brought together over 300 investors from prominent African angel networks and VC funds, such as Singularity Investments, Accion, Blue Haven, 4Di Capital, Lagos Angel Network, SABAN, AngelHub Ventures, Teranga Capital, Outlierz, Algebra Ventures, Grey Elephant Ventures, Ringier, GSMA, Orange Digital Ventures.

Following a rigorous due diligence process, the event showcased 20 African digitally-enabled scale-ups from across the continent, resulting in a number of Series A deals totalling over US$12 million.

“The Africa Early Stage Investor Summit brings together a diverse network of people with a common interest of starting and building sustainable companies that solve real problems on the continent. The status of the partners on board and profiles of the speakers ensure that the event is thought provoking, educational and fun!” says Keet van Zyl, partner at Knife Capital.

Ido Sum, partner at TLCom Capital, said last year’s event was a unique collection of very high quality companies as well as the early-stage tech-focused African investor community.

“This intersection of top notch investors and founders led to a few great relationships and investment opportunities we looked in more depth into. I would highly recommend to anyone interested in the space to take part in the 2018 summit,” he said.