African startups invited to apply for $50k impact investing challenge

African startups have been invited to apply for the US$50,000 MBA Impact Investing Network and Training (MIINT) challenge, an experiential lab designed to give students at business and graduate schools a hands-on education in impact investing.

The MIINT competition will select the startup that has the highest social, environmental and economic returns to receive US$50,000 in funding.

Participants will take part in training modules around impact investing, with each module allowing students to get hands-on experience. Teams will then present to the judging committee composed of industry leaders for potential investment.

The competition enables students to gain practical experience in impact investing while building meaningful connections, while impact companies gain exposure and potential for seed investment from independent sources.

Startups looking for private investment for the first time with clear social, environmental and potential economic returns are encouraged to apply.