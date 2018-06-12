AfriLabs adds 40 new members to hit 100 hub mark

African hub network AfriLabs has added 40 new members, its largest hub admission to date, into its network to hit a total of 100 hubs across 30 African countries.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a pan-African network of technology innovation hubs aimed at building a community around the rapidly emerging tech hubs in Africa.

The addition of 40 new hubs to the network means it has now hit the 100 mark, and extended its reach to six new countries – Morocco, Algeria, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Angola and Mali.

In Central Africa, AfriLabs has added Altoufikh International Chad, NexGen Technology Centre Cameroon and Kivu Hub Congo-Kinshasa as members, while there are a host of new additions in West Africa, including iCODE Ghana, Nigeria’s Passion Incubator, and Impact Hub Bamako.

New East African additions include Somalia’s Innovate Ventures, Kenya’s Eldo Hub Innovation Centre, and Nairobi Garage, while in North Africa it adds the likes of Algeria’s IncubMe and Cairo Hackerspace.

Southern African additions include South Africa’s Softstart Business and Technology Incubator and Injini, and Zimbabwe’s Green Innovation Hub.

“We are pleased to report AfriLabs continued success in expanding its network. We started with five hubs in 2011 and we are now celebrating 100 members in 2018. The journey to 100 hubs has been an interesting one. We are thrilled with the overwhelming positive response from our network members and the tech and entrepreneurial community at large. Here’s to 100 more,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director of AfriLabs.