Agri-tech solution wins Kampala leg of DEMO Africa tour

Team TIFAT, which has developed a solution connecting farmers to buyers, has won the Kampala leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour, and will now face of against startups from Nairobi and Kigali for a spot at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting 11 cities across the continent over the next month to select startups for the event, with the first held at Hive Colab in Kampala, Uganda earlier this week.

Team TIFAT beat off competition from a number of other startups to earn the chance to face off against the winning startups from Nairobi and Kigali for a place in the final. The Nairobi event takes place today (June 13).

The application window for DEMO Africa is still open, with the event giving entrepreneurs the chance to meet potential investors and buyers in addition to providing mentorship and tools worth more than US$25,000.

The DEMO Africa Innovation Tour is also heading to Gaborone, Harare, Cairo, Tunis, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra and Yaounde. Full details and how to apply are here.