Agri-tech startup SMART Connect wins DEMO Africa Zimbabwe leg

Agri-tech startup SMART Connect was named winner of the Zimbabwean leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour last week, and will now compete against other regional winners for the chance to pitch at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting a host of cities across the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda and Kenya.

DEMO Africa’s Harare event took place last week, and was won by SMART Connect. The startup incorporates smallholder farmers into value chains through a mobile-web application, and offers a range of services in order to facilitate agricultural development.

It will now compete against the winners from South Africa and Botswana for a place at the main event in Casablanca later this year.

The application window for DEMO Africa is still open, with the event giving entrepreneurs the chance to meet potential investors and buyers in addition to providing mentorship and tools worth more than US$25,000.

The DEMO Africa Innovation Tour is also heading to Gaborone, Cairo, Tunis, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra and Yaounde. Full details and how to apply are here.