Applications now open for Seedstars Ghana

Seedstars has opened applications for its event in Accra, Ghana, where startups will pitch for the chance to take part in the global final and secure up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars World is back on the road following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, with African winners having already been named in Egypt and Tunisia.

Ghanaian startups now have the chance to follow in the footsteps of local agri-tech startup AgroCenta, which was named global winner by Seedstars in Switzerland in April, by applying to take part in the Ghanaian leg of the global event, which takes place at the Business Incubator Centre at the University of Professional Studies on July 13.

“Seedstars World is a platform that connects investors and stakeholders with the next generation of entrepreneurs. Since this will be our sixth time organising the event at Accra, the stakes are high and we are very excited,” said Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

“We’ve been in this ecosystem for more than five years now and know there are companies in Ghana developing high-quality products. We are looking for the best and will take it with us to Switzerland in 2019.”

Applicant startups must be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. Seedstars is also looking at a startup’s regional and global scalability.

Startups have until July 2 to apply, after which the Seedstars team will shortlist 10 of the best seed-stage startups in Accra to pitch for the opportunity to compete at the Seedstars Summit.