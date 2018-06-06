Applications open for West African impact investment accelerator

Applications have opened for a West African impact accelerator programme that will help prepare high-growth companies in the region for investment.

The programme is being run by Fragg Investment Management, an impact investment management and advisory firm that works to raise new capital and support business growth.

Fragg is looking for companies and projects in a variety of impact sectors, including fintech, agri-tech and e-health, to apply for a round of support and funding from a wide range of offshore investors.

“Using a triple-bottom line approach, our main target is investing in and mobilising funds for high-growth companies in Nigeria and West Africa that promote social and environmental impact. Our goal is to make a strong financial return for investors while supporting companies that are contributing to a better world,” said Fragg.

All shortlisted applicants can expect to receive an accelerated proposal assessment programme to help determine the suitability of their business for financing, and support in preparing their business to be eligible for investment.

Direct investments will be made in selected businesses, while companies will also gain access to a global range of funding agencies and investors.

Interested parties required to send an email formally introducing their company to this address by June 22, after which they will receive applications details and conditions. Completed applications should be sent no later than July 20, while selected participants will be notified on August 7.