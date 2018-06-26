Calling all innovators and entrepreneurs!

SLINGSHOT@SWITCH powered by Startup SG (2nd edition) is now open for applications. As one of the world’s largest startup challenges, this Singapore-based competition is a perfect opportunity to get your technology and business ideas to investors, corporates, industry leaders, mentors, media, and tech-savvy early adopters.

Last year, the inaugural SLINGSHOT saw over 4,000 attendees from more than 40 countries. This time, the 2nd edition of SLINGSHOT will be held during the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), 17 – 19 September 2018.

SLINGSHOT is open to all startup applications in:

1) Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation;

2) Urban Solutions & Sustainability;

3) Healthtech;

4) Fintech & Insurtech;

5) Retail;

6) Foodtech & Agritech;

7) Consumer Products & Services;

8) Media & Advertising.

Participate today and….

Stand a chance to win Startup SG Grant prizes of up to €125,000 and additional prizes Pitch to and plug into Southeast Asia’s dynamic tech ecosystem, gain additional funding from investors, and explore collaboration opportunities with corporates Get a foot in the door of Singapore’s startup ecosystem through Enterprise Singapore’s support, networks, and mentors Gain exposure through local and international media

Click for more details and to register today!