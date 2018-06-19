CTIC Dakar conducts Togo hub feasibility study

Senegalese innovation hub CTIC Dakar has conducted a feasibility study for the Togolese Ministry of Post and Digital Economy on the establishment of a tech hub in Lomé.

The ministry has been working on the implementation of a tech hub in the Togolese capital, with the infrastructure intended to be an innovation centre where young technology enthusiasts will be able to develop their activities in a sustainable way.

“Togo, like other African countries, has extraordinary potential in terms of digital technologies, due to the youth of its population and its ability to offer innovative alternatives for the future,” said minister of post and digital economy Cina Lawson.

“This is a segment of the population that could thus constitute a real lever in the socio-economic development of Togo in general and that of the digital sector in particular.”

To this end, the ministry commissioned a feasibility study to be conducted by CTIC Dakar, which consulted various stakeholders involved in the project, such as the public and private sectors, tech communities, donors and banks.

The 60-page document presents, among other things, the project context, the results of stakeholder consultations, the strengths and challenges of such an initiative, details of the tech hub infrastructure and premises, and proposed support services.

Set up over an area of ​​3000m2, the tech hub will include a Fablab, offices, modular conference rooms, co-working space, and meeting and training rooms. It is intended to be hybrid, multifunctional and open to encouraging collaboration and innovation.