DEMO Africa announces Innovation Tour dates

Startup launchpad competition DEMO Africa is to visit 11 cities across the continent over the next month to select startup’s for its main event in Morocco in October.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The application window is now open, with the event giving entrepreneurs the chance to meet potential investors and buyers in addition to providing mentorship and tools worth more than US$25,000.

Ahead of the main event, the DEMO Africa team will visit 11 African cities to select startups for the event. It starts in Kampala on June 11, before taking in Kigali, Nairobi, Gaborone, Harare, Cairo, Tunis, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra and Yaounde. Full details and how to apply are here.