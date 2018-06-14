DEMO Africa names Kenyan Innovation Tour winner

Kenyan startup AdvancedIT, which has developed a smart stick for use by the visually impaired, has won the Nairobi leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour, and will now face of against startups from Kampala and Kigali for a spot at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting 11 cities across the continent over the next month to select startups for the event, and named its Ugandan winner earlier this week.

AdvancedIT beat off competition from a host of other startups to earn the chance to face off against the winning startups from Uganda and Kigali for a place in the final.

The application window for DEMO Africa is still open, with the event giving entrepreneurs the chance to meet potential investors and buyers in addition to providing mentorship and tools worth more than US$25,000.

The DEMO Africa Innovation Tour is also heading to Gaborone, Harare, Cairo, Tunis, Casablanca, Lagos, Accra and Yaounde. Full details and how to apply are here.