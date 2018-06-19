eLearning Africa 2018 to feature dedicated startup track

The annual eLearning Africa conference, which takes place this year in Kigali, Rwanda, in September, will feature a track dedicated to startups and innovation hubs on the continent.

The event, which takes place at Kigali Convention Centre on September 26-28, will for the first time feature an ed-tech track, which will examine recent developments and new opportunities in Africa’s rapidly growing education technology sector.

The organisers said this track will pay particular attention to the effect of new technology hubs and startups on the job market.

Other tracks at the event will focus on subjects such as health, empowerment and workplace learning, while others such as agriculture, financial services and security will be announced over the next few weeks.

The conference will involve over 75 discussions, debates and sessions highlighting several important issues, including improving education for refugees, new strategies for higher education, youth employability, the use of gamification and virtual reality, and naturally, increasing internet access.

The keynote speaker is Dr Mamphela Ramphele, the former leader of South Africa’s Agang SA political party and founder of the Black Consciousness movement.