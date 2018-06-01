Finalists chosen for Africa Prize for Engineering

Innovations from Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe have been chosen as finalists for the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, the winner of which will walk away with GBP25,000 (US$33,000) in prize money.

The Africa Prize is dedicated to developing the entrepreneurial skills of engineers, with the finalists – selected from a pool of 16 shortlisted candidates from seven African countries – chosen for their engineering innovations that provide new solutions.

They will pitch their innovations to a panel of judges and a live audience in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 13, with the winner taking home GBP25,000 and each runner-up securing GBP10,000 (US$13,300).

The finalists are Ugandan malaria-testing solution Matibabu, Zimbabwean precious metal recovery solution AltMet, Nigerian anti electricity meter tampering device iMeter, and Ghanaian mini science lab Science Set.

“All four of our finalists have found novel ways to address critical challenges in their home countries – in fact, problems that are faced all over the world. We’re proud to be part of the development of world-class African technologies, and to support emerging African entrepreneurs,” said Africa Prize judge Rebecca Enonchong.

“All 16 candidates have received tailored business mentorship, developing skills that last a lifetime. Engineers are among the best problem solvers in the world – and it’s imperative that we support those who embark on business ventures that advance technology in all fields.”

Last year’s Africa Prize was won by Nigerian tutoring startup Tuteria.